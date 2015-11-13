Netflix announces live-action Dragon's Lair with Ryan Reynolds
A live-action Dragon's Lair movie is set to come to Netflix, with its original creators and Ryan Reynolds all attached to the project.
Discuss your favorite FMV video games with the Shack Staff.
Dragon's Lair is a one-of-a-kind cabinet with beautiful hand drawn animation by the legendary filmmaker Don Bluth. Let's delve into the dungeon in this week's Shack's Arcade Corner.
Both Don Bluth and Gary Goldman have come together once again to launch a Kickstarter campaign to help fund Dragon's Lair: The Movie.