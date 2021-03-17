Unboxing & review: Dragon's Lair X Replicade Dragon's Lair was a hit in the early '80s and now it's coming into your home in the form of New Wave Toys' Dragon's Lair X Replicade.

As any avid arcade cabinet collector will tell you, arcades take up a whole lot of space. This is obviously a problem for someone that has to have these symbols of a bygone era. Thankfully, the dedicated team at New Wave Toys has a winning idea: 1/6th scale replicas of original arcade cabinets. In today’s unboxing and review, Greg Burke takes a look at the Dragon's Lair X Replicade, a fascinating little machine with some incredible details. Please, take a look!

The Dargon’s Lair X Replicade is an exact replica of the original Dragon’s Lair arcade cabinet that was hanging around arcades back in the ‘80s. Recently, Dragon’s Lair popped up in Netflix series, Stranger Things, which likely reignited some old memories. Unlike the towering and bulky cabinets of the past, this replica stands at 12-inches tall, which makes it a perfect addition to a collector’s shelf.

Just because the replica is small doesn’t mean corners were cut in its design and production. The artwork on the cabinet’s exterior is pixel-perfect with the display offering crisp visuals. It’s a testament to the talent of Don Bluth’s animation and the timelessness of this style of art.

In terms of how the cabinet functions, it is charged via a MicroUSB, can support peripherals through additional USB ports, and even features an HDMI connection. Beyond the inputs, there is also a little drawer tucked away at the back of the replica. This drawer contains all kinds of old-school knickknacks, including a mini replica laserdisc player, laserdisc remote, a laserdisc replica of Dragon’s Lair, mini tokens, manual, and a sticker of Princess Daphne.

The Dragon’s Lair X Replicade would make for the ultimate addition to a collector’s line-up. If you want to add this to your shelf, make sure you check out the New Wave Toys website to see when the unit is in stock, as it looks to sell out rather quickly. While you’re out there perusing the internet, stop by the Shacknews and GamerHubTV YouTube channels for more unboxing videos and exclusive developer interviews.