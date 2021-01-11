Arcade1Up announces new X-Men, Dragon's Lair, & Killer Instinct arcades for CES 2021 Further iconic cabinets are on the way from Arcade1Up, including Pong Pub, Killer Instinct, Dragon's Lair, and X-Men 4-player cabinets to name a few.

Even with the COVID-19 pandemic pushing many major events online, Arcade1Up has been pretty consistent in showing off its new products, and the arrival of CES 2021 is no exception. The latest tech and projects from various developers are on display and Arcade1Up brought some truly enjoyable-looking new toys to the show, including new Killer Instinct, Dragon’s Lair, and X-Men and Pong Pub 4-player cabinets.

Arcade1Up revealed its new collection of upcoming cabinets in a press release on January 11, 2021. Just in time for CES 2021, Arcade1Up took the opportunity to share some awesome and long-requested cabinets coming to its lineup. First up is the X-Men 4-Player cabinet, featuring Konami’s ever popular licensed X-Men beat’em-up as its marquee title. That’s not all. Captain America and the Avengers and The Avengers in Galactic Storm are also included and the cabinet features Arcade1Up’s Live WIFI system so you can play X-Men with other owners of the cabinet.

The Dragon's Lair and Space Ace cabinets from Arcade1Up will both feature the entirety of Don Bluth's classic animated arcade games.

That wasn’t all Arcade1Up had up its sleeve. It also announced both Dragon’s Lair and Space Ace variant cabinets, both featuring the entirety of Don Bluth’s legendary gaming series: the original Dragon’s Lair, Dragon’s Lair 2: Time Warp, and Space Ace. Each of these cabinets feature the beautiful animations of Don Bluth and his team as you help Dirk the Daring and Ace through their daunting and cartoonish quests.

Want more fighting in Arcade1Up catalogue? Then the group is obliging with the announcement of its new Killer Instinct Cabinet. Featuring the legendary Rare Entertainment fighting franchise, this cabinet will offer you hours of ultra combos as you play through the original Killer Instinct and Killer Instinct 2. If you want to get more lighthearted beatings on, it also features the arcade version of Battletoads, as well as the popular cross-up Battletoads/Double Dragon. This cabinet will also allow you to take on opponents who also own it with Live WIFI in the Killer Instinct titles.

Finally, Arcade1Up is launching a pure classic in the form of the four-player Pong Pub table. This interesting new flat top arcade allows you and up to three friends to explore a collection of classic games with its unique build and aesthetic. The games included are Pong, Quadra Pong, Pong Doubles, Warlords, Pong Sports, Circus Atari, Tempest, and Super Breakout.

It looks like Arcade1Up is gearing up for an absolute incredible 2021 right out of the gate. Stay tuned to our latest Arcade1Up coverage as we await further details on these cabinets as information like release dates, availability, and pricing become available.