15 Wii U games that haven't found their way to Nintendo Switch
On the 10th anniversary of the Wii U, we look back at 15 solid Wii U games and apps that haven't found their way over to the Switch yet.
On the 10th anniversary of the Wii U, we look back at 15 solid Wii U games and apps that haven't found their way over to the Switch yet.
Pre-registration is now open for any iOS or Android users looking to jump into Dr. Mario World the moment the game becomes available. Here's how to sign up.
Mario's doctor surgery is going mobile.
Hopefully this means a new entry for every single one of those titles.