Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser investigating sexual misconduct allegations
After Kotaku shared a report on sexual harassment and misconduct at Nintendo of America, president Doug Bowser has since vowed to look into the claims.
The gaming world is stunned, as Nintendo of America COO and President Reggie Fils-Aime is set to retire in April, where he'll be succeeded by Doug Bowser.
No, not that Bowser.
Nintendo has finally hired Bowser in his rightful role as VP of Sales. Doug Bowser, that is. No relation to that other Bowser.