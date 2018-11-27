Shacknews Best Early Access Game of 2019 - Dota Underlords
Dota Underlords began as a simple auto chess mod and snowballed into one of the most popular new genres/game modes of 2019.
The first ever two-time champs are also the first ever back-to-back champs, as OG wins The Dota 2 International for the second year in a row.
The Dota Underlords roster looks like it's about to open its doors to some other Dota 2 heroes.
The Auto Chess wars are underway, as Valve launches Dota Underlords and already has plans for what's on the horizon.
After a chat with the creators of Dota Auto Chess, Valve will look to create its own version of the popular mod for a future release.
First teased at The International 8, the god of war Mars has brought his thirst for battle to Dota 2.
A second comic will go live on the launch date and pre-loading for Artifact starts tonight.
Jump into Valve's DOTA-themed card game Artifact on PC, as the beta is live now.
It's almost time for Valve to throw their cards into the ring with Hearthstone, Elder Scrolls: Legends, and others.
Legendary voice of NBA Jam Tim Kitzrow is pushing to be the next voice of Dota 2.