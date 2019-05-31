ShackStream: Bringing hell with me
Josh dives headfirst back into Doom 2016 as the Shacknews team prepares for the impending arrival of Doom Eternal.
Josh dives headfirst back into Doom 2016 as the Shacknews team prepares for the impending arrival of Doom Eternal.
Announced at QuakeCon 2019, classic FPS games Doom and Doom 2 are now available on iOS and Android mobile devices.
Experience Doom's classically gory beginnings on Nintendo Switch ahead of Doom Eternal's release.
QuakeCon 2019, the Year of Doom, is soon to begin. Here are all the need-to-know dates, times, and details for attendees and streamers watching from home.
Id Software's highly anticipated shooter sequel Doom Eternal will be out later this year. Will it support NVIDIA's RTX ray tracing technology?
Tim Willits took to social media today to announce his departure from id Software.
We can absolutely see the comparisons between Doom Eternal and Evil Dead 2 in these respective media franchises.
Another #BE3 is in the books, so hop a portal to hell and see and read what you missed.
John Romero's SIGIL, the megawad for the original Doom, has been ported over to iOS thanks to the intrepid work of legendary Shacker Schnapple.
Check out Sigil, the latest Doom Megawad from John Romero today, because it's always a good time to rip and tear.