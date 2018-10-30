Divinity: Original Sin 2 free DLC adds combat randomizer and more
Divinity: Original Sin 2 is still getting fresh DLC and this latest free drop adds a slew of new features.
Divinity: Original Sin 2 is still getting fresh DLC and this latest free drop adds a slew of new features.
Divinity: Fallen Heroes is a tactical RPG collaboration between Larian Studios and Logic Artists and it's set after the events of Original Sin 2.
Divinity: Original Sin 2 players can download a free content update starting today.
Finally, Mac owners can get in on this excellent RPG.
Developer Larian is hard at work on crafting Divinity: Original Sin 2 into the ultimate RPG experience.
A dev shared this little gem in an interview with Shacknews.
Larian Studios’ hit RPG is getting overhauled and improved for its big re-release.
The full game will release on PS4 and Xbox One in August and Bandai Namco is handling Xbox publishing duties.
What Remains of Edith Finch and Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice highlight the latest BAFTA Game Award winning titles.
Larian Studios' hit RPG Divinity: Original Sin 2 is broken free of its PC bonds and will land soon on PS4 and Xbox One.