Divinity: Original Sin 2 free DLC adds combat randomizer and more Divinity: Original Sin 2 is still getting fresh DLC and this latest free drop adds a slew of new features.

It's been a good while since Larian Studios released its heavily acclaimed RPG, Divinity: Original Sin 2. In fact, it's to the point that the game is now on PC and all current generation consoles. But Larian doesn't want to stop there. There's still another sack of goodies that the studio wants to give its players in the form of the new Order & Magic Gift Bag.

Order & Magic features a number of quality of life improvements for both the veteran Divinity: Original Sin 2 player and those who are just looking to get started for the first time. These features include:

Directed at the summoning class and its infusion spells, players can now cast infusion spells on all available summons. Depending on the base elemental infusion type, your summons can pick up different abilities.

Larian is introducing a combat randomizer. The studio hopes to keep expert players on their toes by introducing brand new statuses, specifically designed for this feature. Anytime players enter combat with the combat randomizer enabled, one or more enemies will get one of these special statuses, making battles just a little bit harder.

The Black Cat now becomes a follower, with players able to use a whistle to call it over whenever it gets lost.

Special bags will allow users to better organize their inventory.

Playres can now find a new vendor in all major hubs. This vendor sells exotic artifacts, which can upgrade a character's gear to match their current level.

Haggling will now be determined by the cumulative repuation and skill of your entire party, making things a little bit easier.

Players can also expect to find various bug fixes, so read up on all of that over on the Larian forums. Order & Magic is available for free to all Divinity: Original Sin 2 owners. If you haven't played it yet, you might want to get on that, considering it was the Shacknews Best RPG of 2017.