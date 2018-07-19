Daymare: 1998 releases on Xbox One and PS4 this April
Get ready to experience survival horror on consoles later this spring, just in time for Resident Evil 3, right around the corner.
Our PAX South Best of Show has a release date and an official additional home on the Xbox One. You can also play the open beta for free right now.
I got my butt handed to me in my first hands-on with this squad-based RTS and still came away having a ton of fun. You'll enjoy this tale.
Destructive Creations' Hatred has caused quite a stir in the gaming industry due to its graphic nature and focus on killing innocents. But is it a game that should be considered to scratch your inner massochist or is it a glorfied murder simulator? Our review.
Hatred released, and the gaming world remains relatively unchanged. But beyond the controversy and its mindless violence, there's an important message that makes it good to hate.