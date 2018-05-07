Deadpool is officially available in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 2
If you're ready to officially get your swords, pistols, and chimichangas on in Fortnite, you're in luck. Deadpool is finally available.
If you're ready to officially get your swords, pistols, and chimichangas on in Fortnite, you're in luck. Deadpool is finally available.
A new augmented reality app lets you chill out with the Merc with a Mouth while at 7-Eleven.
A certain Merc with the Mouth is hitting theaters today in his first solo R-rated feature. So to celebrate, Shacknews is taking a look back at some of Deadpool's most memorable video game outings.
Deadpool, the Merc with the Mouth sweet talks and blasts his way onto the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles this fall.
We salute games that understand their heroes
Deadpool's got a new behind-the-scenes video. Watch, @$(&()s!
Deadpool makes his return to video games in a hilarious new pinball game.