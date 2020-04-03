Deadpool is officially available in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 2 If you're ready to officially get your swords, pistols, and chimichangas on in Fortnite, you're in luck. Deadpool is finally available.

Since the very beginning of Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 2, we knew Deadpool was coming. The Merc with the Mouth has permeated Season 2 challenges and gimmicks alongside the general spy theme going on this season. Well, Deadpool is finally more than a marketing gimmick in this season. You can finally get your hands on and play as Deadpool as of today.

Fortnite announced Deadpool was available to play in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 2 via the Fortnite Twitter on April 3, 2020. Exclusive to the Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 2 Battle Pass, players that earn Deadpool can equip their very own skin of the sword and firearm wielding mercenary for regular play. According to the Fortnite blog post featuring Deadpool’s release, all you have to do to get your hands on Deadpool if you have the Season 2 Battle Pass is complete a specific Week 7 Challenge: find Deadpool’s akimbo pistols in a match. You don’t need to have followed along in previous weeks and completed other challenges related to Deadpool in order to unlock the skin from this challenge.

That's right baby! Deadpool is in the game. Just need to complete his Challenges this week and voila, he's yours.



Even antiheroes have to heed the call 😏 pic.twitter.com/ARLR2fG8lx — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 3, 2020

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 2 has been interesting to say the least. The spy and villain themes of this particular era of Fortnite have transformed the battle royale island into a host of super-secret hideouts, henchman-destroying raids, and other such hi-jinx. The season even saw the game introduce a major aerial vehicle with the launch of the Chopper. And throughout all of this Season 2 goodness, Deadpool has been in the peripherals, repping his silliness and giving players Challenges to unlock Deadpool-related gear. It’s cool to finally see all of it pay off with the official Deadpool skin being unlocked in this week’s Challenges, even if you have to have the Chapter 2, Season 2 Battle Pass to get your hands on it.

Are you going to be gunning to unlock the Merc with the Mouth this week, or are you simply looking forward to putting him on blast? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment section below.