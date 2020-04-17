Fortnite Chapter 2 reveals Cable, Psylocke, & Domino skins in new X-Force Bundle As if Deadpool wasn't enough, now you can play as more heroes from the X-Force team in Fortnite Chapter 2 with Cable, Psylocke, and Domino skins in a new bundle.

A lot of funsies have been had in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 2 with the addition of Deadpool skins and cosmetics tied to Deadpool-themed challenges and activities, but Deadpool doesn’t always do it alone. The X-Force is now joining him in the Fortnite fun with a new X-Force Bundle featuring Cable, Domino, and Psylocke skins.

Fortnite announced the X-Force Bundle via a new trailer on YouTube and on Twitter on April 17, 2020. Available as of today, Cable, Psylocke, and Domino are showcased in the bundle, and now players can take up their skins to form the X-Force in your Fortnite shenanigans. Or you can go alone as any one of the characters. In week 9 Challenges of Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 2, players can track down Deadpool’s “unmentionables” to unlock an X-Force variant of his usual skin as well. You can check out the X-Force Bundle trailer just below.

The X-Force bundle is both a nod to the recent popularity of Deadpool’s team in recent movies (in which Cable and Domino made an appearance in Deadpool 2), as well as a nod to the popular team penned in books by artist and Deadpool creator Rob Liefield and Fabian Nicieza. Cable and Domino were founding members of the squad, with Deadpool and Psylocke coming along in future iterations, but the X-Force is an awesome addition to the already fun additions that Deadpool has brought along in the spy-themed antics of Season 2. As the X-Force team is as extensive and diverse as the X-Men themselves, here’s hoping we get to see even more X-Force and Marvel additions in the future.

Get your Fortnite X-Force challenges done, but don’t rush too much. Don’t forget that Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 2’s end date has been extended with Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 3 coming in June 2020.