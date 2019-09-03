Children of Morta Shrine of Challenge free content update launches today
Those looking to challenge themselves to a harder Children of Morta or just explore all new enemies and items will be delighted to play the Shrine of Challenge update today.
Hack and slash your way through the Mountain of Morta in this story driven RPG about one peculiar family. Our review.