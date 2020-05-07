New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Children of Morta adds New Game Plus with Setting Sun Inn update

A new update gives Children of Morta a New Game Plus mode, while also adding to the game's story with some new content.
Ozzie Mejia
1

The sun has not set on Children of Morta just yet. Developer Dead Mage has detailed the game's second major content update on Thursday. Titled the Setting Sun Inn update, this new update gives players more incentive to revisit the adventure with a New Game+ mode. Plus, it has a few interesting items for those who have yet to pick the game up for the first time.

New Game+ is standard for Children of Morta. It allows players to keep their unlocked characters, skill tree progress, and all resources as they attempt to play a more challenging version of the original story. But if you've already played through Children of Morta, why play it again? The answer is that the Setting Sun Inn update also contains 20 new cutscenes, eight new Home Interactive Events, 26 new Home Idle Activities, 14 new Family Events and Quests, and three new Side Quest Traits. For those who have finished the game, the easiest way to experience the new content is to jump right back into New Game+ and start the adventure again from scratch.

For those who may be interested in Children of Morta, let's return to our original review:

Children of Morta's Setting Sun Inn update is available today on all of the game's platforms: PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The update is free.

