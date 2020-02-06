Children of Morta Shrine of Challenge free content update launches today Those looking to challenge themselves to a harder Children of Morta or just explore all new enemies and items will be delighted to play the Shrine of Challenge update today.

Children of Morta was a breakout good time in the world of indie games in 2019. This late arriving title challenged players to take on the role of the Bergson family to defeat the evil that would corrupt Mount Morta in a roguelike top down relentless action-adventure melee. It was a game that kept on giving to say the least, and it’s about to give players even more. Developer Dead Mage and Publisher 11 bit studios have launched a free content update. Get ready to take on new difficulties and discover new treasures in the Shrine of Challenge.

11 bit studios and Dead Mage announced the Shrine of Challenge free content update via the Children of Morta Twitter, with a full list of patch notes on Steam, and a new trailer on the 11 bit studios Youtube. The headliner of the content update is a new Hard Mode for the game. Players will take on stronger enemies and be awarded more experience for their efforts. It’s sure to challenge even the toughest of Bergson family descendents.

A tougher difficulty isn’t the only addition to Children of Morta. Players will also discover and challenge all new enemies with the aggressive Dark Blade and cumbersome Mech Constructor. In addition, there are 18 fresh new items to explore in the game, including Divine Relics, Graces, and Charms. Between hurling huge boulders and calling upon bolts of electricity to destroy your foes, there’s plenty of new weapons and opportunities to explore.

We absolutely enjoyed our time with Children of Morta, praising its wide range of playstyles and art style to name a few in our Shacknews review. If you haven’t had a chance to see how good the game is for yourself, now is a great time to jump in.

Children of Morta and the Shrine of Children free content update are available on PC via Steam, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 4 now.