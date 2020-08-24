Children of Morta Paws & Claws DLC brings aid to furry friends in-game & through charity The Children of Morta Paws & Claws DLC brings an animal shelter to the game with interactions and bonuses, as well as a real-world donation to Humane Society International.

Children of Morta’s story is all about love and hope. As much as the in-game family, the Bergsons, care for each other, there’s more to family than just brothers, sisters, parents, and children. Animals can be family too, and the Paws and Claws DLC for Children of Morta stresses that with in-game content, but also a partnership with the Humane Society International to help animals worldwide.

The Children of Morta Paws and Claws DLC was announced via a press release and a trailer on 11 bit studios’ YouTube channel on August 24, 2020. Releasing on the same day on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch, the Paws and Claws DLC is priced at $3.99. With it comes a new Animal Shelter feature for the in-game home base that will attract animals. You can also feed and interact with the critters, and gaining their affection can mean bonuses such as movement speed, extra experience points, and more. As a fantastic aside, all proceeds from the DLC's sales will go to Humane Society International, which aids, protects, and supports animals both domestic and wild through a variety of efforts.

For those not quite ready to jump into the paid Paws and Claws DLC, you won’t go away empty-handed. Children of Morta also got a free Treasure Pack update, which features a number of goodies, including new Divine Graces, consumables like the Iron Hide and Talisman of Protection, and new Divine Relics like the Wand of Protection and Ferocious Shards.

Children of Morta has long been well worth players' time as a story-driven action-adventure about family bonds and relationships. Its impressive gameplay, well-crafted art style, and more came together wonderfully to earn it a high scoring in our Shacknews review, even as it continues to get updates like New Game Plus and the battle medic Apan.

The launch of Paws and Claws may not be free, but it brings a cornucopia of animal friends and content to the game for a good cause. For just $4, you can’t really go wrong with that in what’s already a great game. The Children of Morta Paws and Claws DLC is out now and can be found on all of the base game’s available platforms.