Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood is coming in February 2021
Whether in human, full wolf, or hulking werewolf form, Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood will have you hunting and tearing foes up in February 2021.
A new trailer out of Gamescom shows off the spooky Hawkins Mansion.
The big face-tentacled guy doesn't make an appearance, however.
Blood Bowl 2 is almost finished on PC, so the folks at Cyanide Studio have announced that they'll also be bringing the game to Xbox One and PlayStation 4 next year.
Space Hulk: Deathwing may be a long way from release, but Focus Home Interactive and Games Workshop took some time to release a new trailer showing off new in-game footage, built from Unreal Engine 4.
Focus Home Interactive has released some new gameplay footage of the upcoming Blood Bowl 2, showing off some of the game's new graphics engine in action.
Why send a full-grown man on a sneaking mission when a goblin's half his size? Styx: Master of Shadows will sensibly send a centuries-old goblin out to infiltrate a colossal tower, moving through open levels as he pleases to investigate, assassinate, skulk, and steal. Following on from January's announcement, publisher Focus Home has now released the first trailer.
Sneaking through open levels, pilfering treasure, stealing information, and quietly assassinating guards is the grand vision Cyanide Studio has for its newly-announced PC stealth 'em up Styx: Master of Shadows. The eponymous goblin was introduced in 2012's RPG Of Orcs and Men, but has apparently ditched his burly orc chum for now.
Games Workshop is going wild with video game adaptations lately, licensing its beloved tabletop franchises to everyone and their grandmother. That Focus Home has licensed Warhammer 40,000 off-shot Space Hulk for an FPS is no surprise, then, but here's the weird bit: Space Hulk: Deathwing> is made by Streum On Studio, the folks behind E.Y.E: Divine Cybermancy.
Wipe the skull fragments from your boots and sharpen your shoulder pads, as Cyanide Studio's Blood Bowl adaptation is finally getting an actual sequel rather than more fancied-up expanded editions. Publisher Focus Home carefully avoids saying anything of much consequence about Blood Bowl 2, but, er, hey, we do know that vampire-ogre commentator duo Jim & Bob will play a bigger part.