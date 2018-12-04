Total War: Three Kingdoms - Mandate of Heaven impressions
Creative Assembly offers up the best post-release content yet for their Chinese strategy epic.
Creative Assembly offers up the best post-release content yet for their Chinese strategy epic.
Sega and Creative Assembly have produced the most ambitious Total War game to date, offering a mountain of content for ancient Chinese history buffs.
We had a chance to sit down and talk to Pete Stewart, one of the writers and designers on Total War: Three Kingdoms, to learn more about the game and how they make it as authentic as possible.
The Records campaign mode in Total War: Three Kingdoms provides a more historically grounded battle experience with vulnerable warlords.
Creative Assembly pushed Total War: Three Kingdoms back a couple months to supply players with a game they can "enjoy to the fullest."
Dong Zhou steps into the Total War: Three Kingdoms battlefield and declares that only power yields victory.
Both the Romance and Records modes bring authentic Total War: Three Kingdoms experiences in their own way.
The fierce outlaw Zheng Jiang has a playstyle will keep players on the move.
Outreach Manager James Given dishes on shifting back to realistic units after the Total War: Warhammer 2 release.
Creative Assembly's first strategy RTS set in China is bringing some cool new features to the series.