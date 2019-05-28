New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Community Spotlight: Metroidvanias.com

Chatty's zolointo recently celebrated the second anniversary of his PC Metroidvania chronicle site, Metroidvanias.com. Shacknews spoke to the Shacknews community member about his site and some of the best games in the genre that have hit the PC platform.

LEVEL: a puzzle-platformer from Chatty's theDrMikey

Mike Stanton (a.k.a. theDrMikey) has opened a Kickstarter for a new game called LEVEL, a puzzle-platformer in which a maintenance bot scrolls the screen forward, while areas above and below him remain in place.

