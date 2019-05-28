Shacker original Disasteroids 3D heads to App Store for free on Apple platforms
Freeware game Disasteroids 3D from our very own ThomW has been repackaged for Apple's App Store where it's playable on iOS, Mac, and Apple TV.
The winners of the third Shacknews game jam have been announced. Please take a look.
Chatty's zolointo recently celebrated the second anniversary of his PC Metroidvania chronicle site, Metroidvanias.com. Shacknews spoke to the Shacknews community member about his site and some of the best games in the genre that have hit the PC platform.
Fredrik Skarstedt, better known as Fredrik S in Chatty, is the artist/designer on Card Dungeon for iOS. He spoke to Shacknews about this new game, which just hit iOS late last night.
Greg Laabs, better known to Chatty as OverloadUT, is one of the community's most dedicated Kerbal Space Program players. So there was no better authority to turn to for a guide to game's numerous mods. Those looking to optimize their KSP experience are advised to give it a look.
Trent Polack (a.k.a. mittense) is ready to release his solo project under the Team Chaos banner, as Space Colors hits the App Store tonight.
Chatty's jamiejme discusses the latest update to Plague Inc.
Chatty's theDrMikey has entered into the mobile gaming market with Zombie Hearts Chicken, an autorunner that sees the undead develop a taste for poultry.
Mike Stanton (a.k.a. theDrMikey) has opened a Kickstarter for a new game called LEVEL, a puzzle-platformer in which a maintenance bot scrolls the screen forward, while areas above and below him remain in place.
Author and long-time Shacknews community member, David Craddock, recently released the first book of the Stay Awhile and Listen trilogy. We got an interview with Mr. Craddock, chronicling his work on the ongoing project, asking about his time at Shacknews, and also about his future work.