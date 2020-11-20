Shacker original Disasteroids 3D heads to App Store for free on Apple platforms Freeware game Disasteroids 3D from our very own ThomW has been repackaged for Apple's App Store where it's playable on iOS, Mac, and Apple TV.

It can’t be said enough, the Shacknews community features a grand collection of folks from all walks of life. We might cover and talk about games all the time, but sometimes our community even makes them. Such is the case with Disasteroids 3D, a freeware project created by resident Shacker ThomW. And now you can play it too, because fellow Shacker Schnapple has helped put together an edition of it on the App Store, where it can downloaded for free for the iPad, iPhone, Mac, and Apple TV.

Schnapple shared the details of Disasteroids 3D’s arrival on the App Store over in the Shacknews Cortex section. Originally, Schnapple took Disasteroids 3D and got it working on iPhone. After that, they got together with ThomW, the game’s creator, and put together a version for the App Store. The game is free to download and comes as a combined package, meaning that Disasteroids 3D’s iOS, Mac, and Apple TV editions are including in the one-time claiming of the overall app.

Through a combined effort by Shackers ThomW and Schnapple, Disasteroids 3D is playable on Apple platforms and its source code is avilable, all for free.

Disasteroids 3D was a learning project by ThomW crafted back around the year 2000, in which he was learning more about OpenGL and SDL programming and software tools. It has always been offered for free, and so it continues to be the case in its new state on the App Store. As a further offering, Schnapple and ThomW made the source code available, as well as the process of preparing the game for use on Apple platforms. There is an Xcode project available for Mac users, Visual Studio for Windows users, and Makefile for Linus Users.

It’s not the first time a Shacker has made a game, nor will it probably be the last, but it certainly might be worth a look at the low cost of free. Thanks much to Schnapple and ThomW for sharing!