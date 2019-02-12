Cloud9 departs Rocket League esports, Squishy headed to NRG
After three years in the Rocket League Championship Series (RLCS), Cloud9 is backing out of the competitive scene with champion player Squishy headed to NRG.
The Overwatch League's second season begins on Thursday with the London Spitfire in action. Shacknews spoke to Gesture and Coach815 on the challenges that come with defending their championship.
The two-time defending Rocket League champions were dethroned on Sunday, as North America's Cloud9 finished an incredible lower bracket run to win the Season 6 Championship.
Cloud9 may have lost at Worlds, but the organization came back to some good news in the form of a new multi-million dollar investment.