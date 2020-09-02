EPOS becomes Cloud9's official audio partner The company that defines the power of audio has become the official audio partner of one of the best esports teams in North America.

EPOS has become the official audio partner of Cloud9. The American esport team will be benefiting from EPOS’ equipment as well as engineering hours for collaborations. This marks an exciting time for Cloud9, as the organization has seen success across various competitive scenes in 2020, and now the audio solutions of EPOS will no doubt lift their game further.

EPOS made the announced via a press release on September 2, 2020. In this release, Cloud9 CEO and Co-Founder Jack Etienne had the following to say about the partnership:

I see a lot of what we’ve built with Cloud9 in EPOS. Their pursuit of excellence knows no bounds and it’s clear they’re always looking for ways to innovate. We’re excited to be partnering with them and eagerly look forward to the next evolution in our performance.

This audio partnership comes off the back of EPOS announcing a new line of gaming headsets. The GSP 601 and GSP 602 are the next evolution of the GSP 600, featuring the attention-to-detail fans have come to love and expect from EPOS | Sennheiser.

EPOS has also recently become the official audio partner of Riot Games’ Oceanic Pro League as well as partnering with SK Gaming.

Maja Frølunde Sand-Grimnitz, Head of Global Marketing, Gaming at EPOS had the following to say in the official press release:

At EPOS, we strive to unleash human potential and lift gaming into a whole new dimension through powerful audio solutions and are delighted to be working with a respected esports organization like Cloud9. As a business, we bring 115 years of audio expertise to the Cloud9 partnership and aim to enhance their activities by delivering our state-of-the-art audio equipment to ensure a high-end audio experience for all involved.

With EPOS becoming the official audio partner of Cloud9, it will be exciting for fans to see what units the team will be utilizing.