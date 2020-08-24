EPOS announces GSP 601 and 602 gaming headsets with color variants Wired gaming headsets are among the latest offerings from EPOS.

EPOS is one of the premiere names in audio technology. Manufacturing some high-end gaming headsets, the company is constantly looking to offer the highest quality products. EPOS’ catalogue is set to expand, as the company has announced their latest products. The GSP 601 and GSP 602 Pro wired gaming headsets are coming, with some new color variants.

The new GSP 601 and 602 gaming headsets are stylistically revamped versions of the GSP 600. “These new models provide the same premium sound and competitive gaming experience as the GSP 600 with a completely refreshed look,” EPOS said in a press release. The GSP 601 headset comes with new white and black variants, while the GSP 602 boasts new blue and orange colorways.

Of course, these new visually upgraded headsets don’t compromise any of the features that make the GSP 600 a high-quality peripheral. Here’s what EPOS has to say about the GSP 601 and 602:

“For superior team communication, a microphone with flexible boom arm adjusts for optimal voice pick-up position and is designed for passive background noise reduction. The lift-to-mute feature gets you off the air instantly. The closed acoustic design and ergonomic ear pads of the headset provide for excellent passive noise attenuation even in the noisiest environment, and a volume control on the right ear cup allows for on-the-fly adjustments.”

The GSP headsets are compatible with a wide variety of devices, with support for both PC and Mac, as well as Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and the Nintendo Switch.

The EPOS 601 and 602 are available now for $219 USD and can be purchased from EPOS official website. For more on EPOS and other gaming peripherals stay with us on right here on Shacknews