Civilization 6 New Frontier Pass promises another year of DLC
Sid Meier's Civilization 6 isn't done with its DLC drops just yet, revealing a whole new year's worth of free and premium content.
Sid Meier's Civilization 6 isn't done with its DLC drops just yet, revealing a whole new year's worth of free and premium content.
Civilization 6: Gathering Storm also adds new civilizations, leaders, World Wonders, new units, districts, and a whole lot more in early 2019.
Civilization VI has made the impressive jump from PC to iPad without missing a beat.
The next expansion for Sid Meier's Civilization VI will explore a civilization's ultimate heights and its greatest falls.
Don't be expecting anything besides PC games of the strategy or role-playing variety from Keefer's personal favorites.
Of course, he doesn't realize he was killed off in the trailer for the game.
Sid Meier’s Civilization 6 received its Fall 2016 update, and with it, comes long-awaited support for DirectX 12.
That's a lot of people trying to take over the world.
You and some of the greatest world leaders in history are on friendly terms... for another five days, at least.
Extra content and goodies for an extra cost.