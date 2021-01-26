Civilization 6 New Frontier Pass: Kublai Khan details revealed Firaxis Games has detailed one of the new leaders in the New Frontier Pass.

Civilization 6 continues to be one of the most popular simulation/strategy games out, four years after its launch. In that time, developer Firaxis Games has supplied the player base with new content to engage with. Most recently, the developers announced the fifth DLC of the New Frontier Pass, the Vietnam & Kublai Khan Pack. Now, new details shed light on Kublai Khan and what players can expect when they get their hands on the DLC.

In a new press release, Firaxis shares additional details on Kublai Khan, an alternate leader for China and Mongolia.

“Kublai Khan reigned from 1260 to 1294 AD and created an empire that ran from the Korean Peninsula to the very edges of modern-day Baghdad. He was the ruler of the Mongolian Empire and founded the Yuan Dynasty in China, serving as Emperor.

Available as an alternate leader to both Mongolia and China, Kublai Khan's unique ability is ‘Gerege’ - providing one extra Economic policy slot in any government. It also grants a random Eureka and Inspiration when establishing a Trading Post in another civilization's city for the first time.”

A new trailer was also released on the game’s YouTube channel showcasing the new character. The Vietnam & Kublai Khan Pack will launch on Thursday, January 28, 2021. The developers will continue to release new content bimonthly until March. For more on the strategy game, visit the Civilization 6 topic page on Shacknews.