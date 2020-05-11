Civilization 6 New Frontier Pass promises another year of DLC Sid Meier's Civilization 6 isn't done with its DLC drops just yet, revealing a whole new year's worth of free and premium content.

With the release of Sid Meier's Civilization 6's Platinum Edition, it was reasonable to think that the game's DLC train had hit its final destination. After all, it contains two expansions and six different Scenario Packs. That's enough to call it a day under most circumstances. But as it turns out, 2K and Firaxis still aren't done with the latest Civilization just yet. On Monday, they announced that there's even more DLC on the way, both free and premium.

Six premium DLC packs will be deployed over the next 12 months, running all the way through May 2021. These packs can all be collected with the New Frontier Pass. This will open the door to eight new civilizations, nine new leaders, six new game modes, and more. Here's what players can expect, according to the Civilization website:

Maya & Gran Colombia Pack (May 2020): This adds two new civilizations and leaders, new City-States, Resources, and Natural Wonders. This will also feature one new game mode, which requires the Gathering Storm expansion to play.

This adds one new civilization and leader, one new District, and two new Buildings. This will also feature one new game mode, but requires either the Rise and Fall or Gathering Storm expansions to play.

This adds two new civilizations and leaders, new World Wonders, and a new map.

This adds one new civilization and leader, new City-States, and new Great People. This will also feature one new game mode that can be accessed by all players.

This adds one new civilization and two new leaders. One of the new leaders will require the Rise and Fall expansion to access. It also includes a new District, two new Buildings, and one new game mode that can be accessed by all players.

This adds one new civilization and leader, new World Wonders, a new map, and one new game mode that can be accessed by all players.

There isn't a lot of information on what the new game modes are, but there is some information on what they aren't. Lead Designer Anton Strenger notes that they are not new scenarios, but rather systems and content additions.

For those of you wondering about the Game Modes in the @CivGame New Frontier Pass, they are not scenarios like Red Death or Black Death. They are systems and/or content additions to a normal game, and you can turn on as many as you want! — Anton Strenger (@antonstrenger) May 11, 2020

For the in-between months, all Civilization 6 players can expect to receive free updates. Firaxis has gone into detail on the contents of these drops, but does note that they can contain balance updates, new content, and other unannounced goodies.

One thing to note about the New Frontier Pass and the next year of DLC is that it will all be released on all platforms simultaneously. So whether you have Civilization 6 on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or Nintendo Switch, you can expect to see this DLC for its scheduled release window. The New Frontier pass is not available for pre-order just yet, but look for the first of those premium DLC drops to arrive later this month.