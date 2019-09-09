Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

All Stories Tagged: Castle Crashers

Castle Crashers Remastered charges onto Xbox One next week

Castle Crashers Remastered charges onto Xbox One next week

The upgraded version of the Xbox Live Arcade hit, Castle Crashers Remastered, now has a release date on Xbox One. And Xbox Live Gold members that have the original game may want to pay attention, because The Behemoth has something special for those users.

Load More Stories
Load More Stories
Hello, Meet Lola