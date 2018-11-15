Capcom Cup 2019: Prize Pool, Schedule, and How To Watch
The 32 best Street Fighter 5 players in the world compete this weekend in Los Angeles, CA. Here's everything you need to know about the 2019 Capcom Cup.
The 32 best Street Fighter 5 players in the world compete this weekend in Los Angeles, CA. Here's everything you need to know about the 2019 Capcom Cup.
After beating the defending EVO world champion in Grand Finals, Victor 'Punk' Woodley emerged as Street Fighter 5 champion at this year's Combo Breaker.
Victor 'Punk' Woodley is on his way back to his 2017 form, winning at Final Round and starting the Capcom Pro Tour season on top.
Capcom is releasing a slew of DLC outfits and packages today, with the Capcom Pro Tour 2019 DLC adding an all-new stage called the Ring of Justice.
The Capcom Pro Tour will return for another season, seeking to crown the best player in Street Fighter 5.
A new Street Fighter champion was crowned this weekend. Shacknews watched all the action intently and is here with our four biggest takeaways from Capcom Cup 2018.
There is a new best player in the Street Fighter world, as Gachikun wins Capcom Cup 2018.
Your definitive guide for watching the final Capcom Pro Tour event of 2018. Capcom Cup 2018 begins Friday with the Last Chance Qualifier. Here's everything you need to know.
As a lengthy investigation into domestic violence accusations continues to unfold, Capcom and Seon-woo 'Infiltration' Lee have mutually agreed that the Street Fighter pro will sit out the 2018 and 2019 Capcom Pro Tour seasons.
With a new PlayStation Experience still yet to be confirmed, Capcom is adding further speculative fuel by taking this year's Capcom Cup to Las Vegas and the new Esports Arena.