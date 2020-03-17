Street Fighter 5 CPT 2020 DLC includes Renaissance Gill & Lucia Hark! It's new Capcom Pro Tour DLC for Street Fighter 5, including some Renaissance throwback outfits for Gill and Lucia.

The Capcom Pro Tour is in the middle of a holding pattern, much like everything else in the civilized world. However, Capcom is still looking to move forward with some aspects of the Street Fighter V competitive season and that includes releasing the annual Capcom Pro Tour DLC bundle. This year's bundle isn't complete just yet, but it already has two new Renaissance-style outfits lined up for Gill and Lucia.

Gill is looking like he just stepped out of Stratford-upon-Avon with his new duds. He's ready to bring a midsummer night's dream crashing straight upon your skull with this new costume. Meanwhile, Lucia looks like she's about to crash ye olde Renaissance Faire with her wench outfit. Just remember that she's still a police officer and can still beat people up six ways from Sunday while still leaving time for a drink at the tavern.

But for $19.99, one would hope to get more than these two old-timey costumes. And they will, as the Capcom Pro Tour DLC also comes with the Champion's Choice costume, which Capcom Cup champion iDom will help design soon, along with 10,000 Fight Money, new colors for all 40 Street Fighter V: Champion Edition characters, five new in-game titles, two fighter profile themes, and the 2020 Capcom Pro Tour stage. If you just want the costumes by themselves, they'll go for $5.99 each a la carte, while the Capcom Pro Tour stage will go for $9.99 by itself.

There's no word on when the Capcom Pro Tour will resume, given the seriousness of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. However, when it does, it will receive a percentage of all Capcom Pro Tour DLC proceeds.

The Capcom Pro Tour 2020 DLC for Street Fighter V: Champion Edition will be available next Tuesday, March 24. Capcom-Unity has more information for those who seek it.