Full character roster - Mario Golf: Super Rush
Mario Golf: Super Rush is starting off with 16 golfers. We have the full character list.
Mario Golf: Super Rush is starting off with 16 golfers. We have the full character list.
Mario Golf: World Tour is preparing to tee off on May 2. Today, Nintendo is showing off some of the new courses that Mario and his crew will be playing on, along with some of the Nintendo-themed obstacles that'll more than likely knock your ball for a loop.
Mario is preparing to take his skills to the golf course, once again. The latest trailer for Mario Golf: World Tour shows one of the game's more interesting locales: Cheep Cheep Lagoon, located at the bottom of a lake.
Mario Golf: World Tour is coming to the 3DS this summer from Camelot.