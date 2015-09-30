A history of video game funding

Last week, Harmonix completed a Kickstarter campaign to develop a remake of the classic music and rhythm game, Amplitude for modern systems. There were close-calls, and for a while it seemed like the project wouldn't make its $775,000 goal. But a last minute push brought the game past the finish line, and funding exceeded the original amount by $69,127. It was an inspiring moment that made us think back to the lengths independent developers have had to go in order to make and sell video games