Skate Story & Anger Foot among games 'Devolver Delayed' to 2024
Five games in total were pushed back to 2024, but Devolver Digital looks to have plenty still lined up for later this year.
Five games in total were pushed back to 2024, but Devolver Digital looks to have plenty still lined up for later this year.
Broteam not to be confused with the Geico Bros.
Players will once again be able to vote on one of the PlayStation Plus freebies for the next month. Let's take a look at the three eligible games that PS4 owners can vote on, starting next week.
Just because Broforce is out of Steam Early Access doesn't mean the updates have stopped. Today, Devolver Digital and Free Lives have detailed the game's newest update, which adds a pair of lightning-wielding bros and some new game features.
October is about to become Oct-bro-ber, because Broforce has become just too strong for Steam Early Access. The 2D shooter from Free Lives now has an official release date, as the bros prepare to face the lord of darkness himself.
Broforce is deploying its latest update in time for July 4th weekend, introducing two new Bros, melee attacks, and the ability to flex those muscles.
Now that Broforce has spread democracy across the world, it's time for the bros of the world to fight off an alien invasion in the new Alien Infestation update.
Leading up to our collective Top 10 Games of the Year, News Editor Daniel Perez is here to tell you about some games he felt should get your attention this year.
Those looking to customize their destructive experience can now do so with the Broforce level editor.
Broforce's October update is hitting with the force of a beer bottle to the skull with Steam Workshop support, two new bros, and new levels.