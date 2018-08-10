New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideFinal Fantasy 7 Remake guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Final Fantasy 7 Remake guide

All Stories Tagged: Bravely Default Series

Bravely Second: End Layer preview: Job Hunting

Bravely Second: End Layer is looking to continue its refinement of the JRPG genre by continuing to add new ways to engage with the combat, new layers of story to dive into, new jobs to play with, and new ways to quicken the pace just a bit. Shacknews goes hands-on.

Load More Stories
Load More Stories
Hello, Meet Lola