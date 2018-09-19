Black Future '88 review: Failure is imminent
The cyberpunk roguelike Black Future '88 has a lot of style, but does it have the substance to keep fans entertained?
The cyberpunk roguelike Black Future '88 has a lot of style, but does it have the substance to keep fans entertained?
Black Future '88 has a 2019 release date now, so get ready to ascend the tower.
We speak to Black Future '88's developers about the new cooperative mode and the insanity of the game's dark futuristic world.
Take a trip back in time to the synth-punk future-present, then blow it up!