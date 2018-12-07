NBA 2K21 April 22 player ratings update boosts Curry and Jokic
NBA 2K21 has adjusted player ratings once more with its latest updates.
NBA 2K21 has adjusted player ratings once more with its latest updates.
The fam talks about The Game Awards, Red Dead Redemption, and we hear from a recovering Amiibo addict who battled a potential Ridley-related relapse.
2K Sports has chosen to sprinkle a little Greek seasoning onto the top selling basketball game.
Do it for Shaqnews!
Visual Concept’s basketball sim is pretty much Shenmue now.
Chef Harden is cooking up something special for NBA Live 18 this fall.
The WNBA and its stars will appear this holiday season in NBA Live 2018.