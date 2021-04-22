NBA 2K21 April 22 player ratings update boosts Curry and Jokic NBA 2K21 has adjusted player ratings once more with its latest updates.

NBA 2K21 is the biggest basketball sim in the world, and one of the most popular sports titles out there. One of the really neat aspects of the game is that as the real-life NBA season is going on, the developers at 2K adjust player ratings in order to reflect their performance on the actual court. The NBA 2K21 player ratings update for April 22 is here, and there’s a slew of changes.

NBA 2K21 player ratings update - April 22, 2021

The full NBA 2K 21 player ratings update was posted to the game’s official website. Here are all of the ratings adjustments in the new update:

Stephen Curry: 97 OVR (+1)

Nikola Jokić: 96 OVR (+1)

Jimmy Butler: 92 OVR (+1)

Paul George: 89 OVR (+1)

Julius Randle: 88 OVR (+1)

Bam Adebayo: 87 OVR (-1)

Jrue Holiday: 86 OVR (-1)

C.J. McCollum: 86 OVR (-1)

Deandre Ayton: 85 OVR (+1)

Jonas Valančiūnas: 84 OVR (+1)

R.J. Barrett: 82 OVR (+2)

Joe Ingles: 82 OVR (+1)

Bogdan Bogdanović: 81 OVR (+2)

Jordan Clarkson: 81 OVR (-1)

Tyrese Haliburton: 81 OVR (-1)

Bobby Portis: 80 OVR (-1)

Jalen Brunson: 80 OVR (-1)

Reggie Jackson: 79 OVR (+2)

Derrick White: 79 OVR (+2)

Luguentz Dort: 79 OVR (+2)

Nerlens Noel: 79 OVR (+1)

Isaiah Stewart: 79 OVR (+1)

Kelly Olynyk: 79 OVR (+1)

Lauri Markkanen: 79 OVR (-1)

Louis Williams: 79 OVR (-1)

Derrick Favors: 79 OVR (-1)

Tim Hardaway Jr.: 79 OVR (-1)

Grayson Allen: 78 OVR (+1)

Miles Bridges: 78 OVR (+1)

Dennis Schröder: 78 OVR (+1)

Saddiq Bey: 78 OVR (+1)

Davis Bertans: 78 OVR (+1)

Shake Milton: 78 OVR (-1)

DeMarcus Cousins: 78 OVR (-1)

Tyler Herro: 78 OVR (-1)

Rui Hachimura: 78 OVR (-1)

Duncan Robinson: 77 OVR (+2)

Torrey Craig: 77 OVR (+2)

Xavier Tillman: 77 OVR (+1)

Kendrick Nunn: 77 OVR (+1)

Elfrid Payton: 77 OVR (+1)

Ricky Rubio: 77 OVR (+1)

Precious Achiuwa: 77 OVR (-1)

Blake Griffin: 77 OVR (-1)

Doug McDermott: 77 OVR (-1)

James Johnson: 77 OVR (-1)

Edmond Sumner: 76 OVR (+2)

Rajon Rondo: 76 OVR (+1)

Tyus Jones: 76 OVR (+1)

Taj Gibson: 76 OVR (+1)

Talen Horton-Tucker: 76 OVR (+1)

Mohamed Bamba: 76 OVR (+1)

Goga Bitadze: 76 OVR (+1)

Drew Eubanks: 76 OVR (+1)

Tomas Satoransky: 76 OVR (-1)

Luke Kennard: 76 OVR (-1)

James Ennis: 76 OVR (-1)

Josh Richardson: 76 OVR (-1)

Willie Cauley-Stein: 76 OVR (-1)

Nicolas Claxton: 76 OVR (-1)

Patrick Mills: 76 OVR (-2)

Furkan Korkmaz: 75 OVR (+3)

Frank Jackson: 75 OVR (+3)

Bryn Forbes: 75 OVR (+2)

Jeff Teague: 75 OVR (+2)

Taurean Prince: 75 OVR (+2)

Trevor Ariza: 75 OVR (+2)

Ersan İlyasova: 75 OVR (+2)

Reggie Bullock: 75 OVR (+2)

Desmond Bane: 75 OVR (+1)

John Konchar: 75 OVR (+1)

Kevin Huerter: 75 OVR (+1)

Cole Anthony: 75 OVR (+1)

Juan Toscano: 75 OVR (+1)

Seth Curry: 75 OVR (-1)

Derrick Jones Jr.: 75 OVR (-1)

Kevin Porter Jr.: 75 OVR (-2)

Kevon Looney: 75 OVR (-2)

Jalen McDaniels: 74 OVR (+4)

Cory Joseph: 74 OVR (+2)

Yuta Watanabe: 74 OVR (+2)

Jevon Carter: 74 OVR (+2)

Josh Okogie: 74 OVR (+1)

Damion Lee: 74 OVR (+1)

Bismack Biyombo: 74 OVR (-1)

Kira Lewis Jr.: 74 OVR (-1)

Avery Bradley: 74 OVR (-1)

Jaden McDaniels: 74 OVR (-1)

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: 74 OVR (-2)

Landry Shamet: 73 OVR (+2)

Malachi Flynn: 73 OVR (+2)

Jordan Nwora: 73 OVR (+1)

Maurice Harkless: 73 OVR (+1)

Stanley Johnson: 73 OVR (+1)

Terence Davis: 73 OVR (-1)

Maxi Kleber: 73 OVR (-1)

Nicolò Melli: 73 OVR (-1)

Thanasis Antetokounmpo: 73 OVR (-2)

Royce O'Neale: 73 OVR (-2)

Naji Marshall: 72 OVR (+4)

Vernon Carey Jr.: 72 OVR (+2)

Cody Martin: 72 OVR (-1)

Damian Jones: 72 OVR (-1)

Sterling Brown: 72 OVR (-1)

Garrison Mathews: 72 OVR (-1)

Amir Coffey: 71 OVR (-1)

Caleb Martin: 71 OVR (-1)

Brad Wanamaker: 71 OVR (-1)

D.J. Wilson: 71 OVR (-1)

Grant Williams: 70 OVR (-1)

Killian Tillie: 69 OVR (+2)

Paul Watson: 69 OVR (+2)

Armoni Brooks: 69 OVR (+2)

Tyler Cook: 69 OVR (+1)

Most notable on the list here is Stephen Curry, who is having one of the best seasons of his career. Despite the Warrior’s struggles to stay above .500, Steph has quite literally carried the team to numerous victories. Curry is currently on a streak of 11 straight 30-point games, breaking the record previously held by Kobe Bryant.

Julius Randle gets yet another boost, as he continues to propel the New York Knicks to the team’s best season in years. Starting the season at an 80 overall, Randle has seen more growth in his 2K rating than any other player.

