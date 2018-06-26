Former Arkane Studio directors form indie dev WolfEye Studios
The new independent developer studio WolfEye Studios is expected to show its first game at The Game Awards 2019.
The new independent developer studio WolfEye Studios is expected to show its first game at The Game Awards 2019.
Wolfenstein: Youngblood takes the series in a bold new direction, but it is enough? Our review.
Arkane Studios unveiled their newest project, Deathloop, at Bethesda's E3 2019 showcase.
Those who are tuned into Summer Games Done Quick this week have a chance to decide on a new skin for Prey: Mooncrash's upcoming Typhon Hunter update.
Celebrate the first anniversary of Prey with new downloadable content and an upcoming VR treat.
The Outsider has the power, and assassins want to take it away permanently.
He is leaving the company after 18 years to spend more time with his family.
Finding his body is a bit difficult within the Typhon-infested area of G.U.T.S. on Talos I.
Apparently the Day 1 patch didn't make the game perfect after all.
It's fairly straight forward, but some initial glitches are keeping folks from finding it.