WWDC 2020 special event wrap up - All reveals, new products, and announcements
Did you miss the WWDC 2020 special event livestream? We've got all of the major news and reveals from the lengthy presentation in one place.
The Apple Watch is getting new sleep tracking functionality via Wind Down, as revealed at the WWDC 2020 special event keynote.
The watchOS 7 update will help you get your groove on with a new dance option for workouts and offer fresh custom faces. It'll even help you keep your hands clean.