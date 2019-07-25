New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

All Stories Tagged: Alan Wake

Next Alan Wake is not 'Alan Wake 2'

Remedy Entertainment has confirmed a new Alan Wake game in the works, but is hesitant to call it Alan Wake 2. The new title is aiming for a fall 2011 release.

Load More Stories
Load More Stories
Hello, Meet Lola