No Heroes Allowed: No Puzzles Either brings free-to-play Badman to Vita today

Badman, the anti-hero protagonist of the PSP games What Did I Do To Deserve This, My Lord?! and its sequels, is heading to Vita today. Called "No Heroes Allowed: No Puzzles Either!," the game strays from the original premise quite a bit. Apparently, it's a match-3 puzzle game now.