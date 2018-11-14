Wizardry: Labyrinth of Lost Souls Review - Stumbling in the dark
XSEED and ACQUIRE reached back into the past to bring Wizardry: Labyrinth of Lost Souls to modern PCs, but does this dusty dungeon crawler hold up? Our review.
XSEED and ACQUIRE reached back into the past to bring Wizardry: Labyrinth of Lost Souls to modern PCs, but does this dusty dungeon crawler hold up? Our review.
Rocket League is heading to the Epic Games Store following the Psyonix acquisition by the Unreal team.
THQ Nordic continues its buying spree of developers with today's acquisition of Bugbear Entertainment.
The developer of Wasteland 2 joins Microsoft Studios and bolsters the Xbox team with some serious RPG cred.
Mr. Softy officially put a ring on it and now Obsidian Entertainment has all the moneyhats. Xbox gains another competent developer for their growing stable.
A new note from the Octopath Traveler developers states that the game focused on three central elements: visuals, interactivity, and freedom.
News broke this evening that Apple has acquired the Mixed Reality HMD startup.
The deal is for $85 million in cash and should be completed in August.
Prepare for a trip to Akihabara you soon won't forget.
Badman, the anti-hero protagonist of the PSP games What Did I Do To Deserve This, My Lord?! and its sequels, is heading to Vita today. Called "No Heroes Allowed: No Puzzles Either!," the game strays from the original premise quite a bit. Apparently, it's a match-3 puzzle game now.