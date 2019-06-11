Willem Dafoe highlights voice cast in 12 Minutes
Okay, 12 Minutes, you bring Willem Dafoe, James McAvoy and Daisy Ridley to your voice cast and you have our attention.
This time-looping adventure with its grisly premise and compelling narrative shows great promise, even in its earliest stages.
The latest game from Annapurna Interactive is called 12 Minutes, and players got their first look at Microsoft's Xbox E3 2019 presentation.