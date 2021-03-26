Twelve Minutes releasing 'very, very soon' according to developer The wait for Twelve Minutes won't be much longer according to developer Luis Antonio, who notes the game is in its final stages.

Twelve Minutes is among the most heavily anticipated indie games of the year, thanks mainly to its old-school click-and drag interface, its unique premise, and its star-studded cast. With game delays happening left and right, it became reasonable to wonder whether the game would release this year. However, according to solo developer Luis Antonio, the game's release is on the horizon.

"So the game, we're in the final stages; the final, final stages," Antonio said during the ID@Xbox presentation. "It's in QA, polishing, a lot of play testing, making sure that the game runs really smooth, finalizing the music. It's going to come out soon -- very, very soon. Definitely this year. The exact date, we don't know yet, but once we do, we're going to announce it."

Twelve Minutes tells the story of a couple looking to have a romantic night in. The evening is ruined when police bust in and accuse your wife of murder before beating you to death. The game will see players live out those same 12 minutes repeatedly, as they use a click-and-drag interface to try and find evidence that can help reshape the sequence's ending. James McAvoy, Daisy Ridley, and Willem Dafoe are all attached to star.

Annapurna Interactive has already released several games this year, but Twelve Minutes looks to be among their crown jewels. That's why it's one of the Shacknews 25 Most Anticipated Indie Games of 2021. Look for it to release on PC, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One as soon as it's ready. You can learn more about the game on its Steam page.