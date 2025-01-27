Sega renews trademark for Skies of Arcadia While it doesn't necessarily mean a new game is in the works, Sega has shown dedication to restoring and reviving many of its popular IPs.

In the last few years, Sega has gone on a crusade to invest back into its IP that haven’t seen a lot of love in the last decades, and if a recently-filed trademark is any indication, the classic RPG Skies of Arcadia may be in the mix. It recently had its trademark renewed by Sega, prompting speculation as to what the group intends to do with the beloved IP.

Sega’s renewed trademark of Skies of Arcadia (Eternal Arcadia in Japan) was spotted on Chizai Watch, as reported by Final Weapon. The trademark was filed in Japan on January 16, 2025, and then went public on January 24. The filing renews Sega’s rights to the Skies of Arcadia IP such until it must be renewed again, or Sega sells it off.

The Skies of Arcadia trademark renewal was filed by Sega in mid-January 2025.

Source: Chizai Watch

Either way, it’s notable to say the least, especially given Sega’s dedication to bringing old IP back as of late. Super Monkey Ball has stayed in action with quality games like Banana Rumble, a brand-new Virtua Fighter is in the works, a new Crazy Taxi MMO may be coming, and a Golden Axe TV series is said to be in the works at Comedy Central. Meanwhile, while Skies of Arcadia has had plenty of fans calling for a remaster, remake, or port to new systems, it has remained confined to its original release on the Dreamcast.

Hopefully, the Skies of Arcadia trademark renewal is more than just keeping hold of the IP, but if we see any further developments, you can expect to read about it here at Shacknews.