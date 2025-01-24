New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves open beta announced for February 2025

SNK will allow players to try City of the Wolves and help finetune its gameplay and online features next month.
TJ Denzer
Image via SNK
4

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves will be launching in April 2025, bringing about one of this year’s most anticipated fighting games, and SNK is ready to let players test it out ahead of launch. An open beta has been announced for February that will run on PC and consoles and will be available at no cost.

SNK announced the City of the Wolves open beta on social media this week. Starting on February 20 at 12 a.m. PT and running until February 24 at 11:59 p.m. PT, players on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC will be able to partake in an open beta build of the game that will feature 8 characters and a few featured modes. It looks like the modes that will be available will be online Ranked, Casual, and Room Match will be available, as well as offline Training Mode.

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves is set to launch in April 2025 and will be a mainstage game at EVO 2025. With it being the first mainline Fatal Fury game in quite a few years, hopes are high that SNK will make this a match to remember. It’s most certainly shaped up to have the potential based on our play of early builds at events like Tokyo Game Show 2024, but online play is most certainly one of the key factors in whether a fighting game sinks or swims, so the open beta in February will likely be an enlightening experience for both the players and the devs.

With the February open beta dates locked in, stay tuned to the Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves topic for more updates and news.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

