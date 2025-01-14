EVO 2025 main game lineup features MvC2, City of the Wolves & the return of Top 8s Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves makes its EVO debut this year while several games make returning appearances as the Top 8 return to put on a show at the end.

The EVO 2025 announcement show ran today, and with it came the listing of main stage games players will compete in, as well as the latest concrete dates and times for the event this year. Set to return to Las Vegas in August 2025, EVO 2025 is once again bringing a golden showcase of fighting favorites to play. Not only does this year feature the debut of Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, but it also features the return of Marvel Vs. Capcom 2. Not only that, but Top 8's are coming back for EVO 2025!

The entire EVO 2025 Announcement Show took place this week, live on the EVO YouTube channel. The event will take place on the weekend of August 1 to August 3, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada at the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall. You can see the reveal show below:

Here are the main stage games that were revealed for EVO 2025:

Street Fighter 6

Tekken 8

Guilty Gear Strive

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

Under Night In-Birth 2 Sys:Celes

Mortal Kombat 1

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

Marvel Vs. Capcom 2

Capcom bringing Marvel Vs. Capcom 2 back to the main stage is interesting to say the least. Last year we had Street Fighter 3: Third Strike, which gave us a variety of amazing moments, including the hilarious (and impressive) antics of Hayao. Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves will also have been out for three months by EVO 2025, so it will be interesting to see what tech the top players show off.

With the dates set, registration for EVO 2025 is officially open and hotels are available. Book while you can before the event fills up and stay tuned to the EVO topic for further news and updates leading up to the world’s biggest fighting game tournament!