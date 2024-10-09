Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves - Mai Shiranui Demo extended gameplay breakdown At Tokyo Game Show 2024, we got to sit down with the latest build of City of the Wolves, which included Mai as a playable character.

At Tokyo Game Show 2024, we had the chance to be boots-on-the-ground for a number of opportunities, including checking out the latest build of SNK’s Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves!

This particular demo had Mai Shiranui as a playable character, following shortly after her reveal in August 2024. Terry Bogard, Rock Howard, Preecha, and Vox Reaper were also available for play in this demo alongside two stages set on South Town Beach and the Bar Street Stars district. For this demo, I was the one playing, so I also did some voice over to exactly what was happening in the demo. Bear in mind that the first few matches are in City of the Wolves’ Simple control scheme, and I haven’t had much time with the game, so I don’t know my way around a lot of the combos just yet. Nonetheless, I was able to take Mai and show off a wealth of her moves, as well as every character’s ultimate super in this build of the game.

So far, I’m most impressed with how easy it is to string simple combos together, even in the more technical control mode. I also really dig most of the characters’ moves and ultimate supers, although I do happen to think Rock’s could use some more pizazz. I also spend quite a bit of time on Preecha, who is a disciple of Joe Higashi. She’s got a tool for everything and I think if the game came out tomorrow, she’d be my main.

Be sure to check out the full video above to get my full rundown of the Tokyo Game Show 2024 demo! For more videos, be sure to check out our channels at Shacknews, Shacknews Interviews, and Shacknews VODs for new videos on the latest video games, toys, and technology.