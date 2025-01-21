How to get the landing craft foundry segment - Warframe Yes, your landing craft is nice, but don't you want to try out a new ship to see how it feels?

Your landing craft in Warframe is a small ship that lives inside the much bigger ship that is your Orbiter. Every time you fly down to a planet to do a mission, that is your landing craft, and it can do so much more than ferry you around. Each landing craft in the game has access to a unique air support skill, and if you get the landing craft, you can unlock that air support skill for use in your other landing craft.

How to get the Landing Craft Foundry Segment in Warframe

Source: Shacknews

To get the landing craft foundry segment, you will need to visit a Clan Dojo. The segement blueprint can be purchased from the Tenno Lab, as long as the Clan has the basic research completed. If you need to get one and are not part of a Clan, you can request to join a Clan in the recruiting chat in-game, or you can purchase the segment for 175 Platinum in the in-game market.

Once you have the blueprint, you can build it with the following resources:

100,000 Credits

1 Argon Crystal

3000 Ferrite

800 Rubedo

2 Tellurium

Once the twelve-hour build timer is complete, you can then add it to the Foundry itself, and this will allow you to build different landing craft as long as you have the components and air support charges.

All landing craft and how to get them

There are seven different landing craft in the game

Liset - the starting landing craft in the game. You will have this by default

Mantis - can be purchased from the market, and components drop from reinforced and rare storage containers. Avionics drop on Orokin maps, Engines drop on Grineer maps, and the Fuselage drops on Corpus maps.

Nightwave - was a reward drop during Nightwave: Nora's Mix Vol 2 and Rank 30 in the Glassmaker.

Parallax - the main blueprint can be purchased from the Market, the components drop from reinforced containers on the Zariman Ten Zero.

Scimitar - the three different components drop from the various assassin characters. The Avionics drop from the Zanuka Hunter, the Engines drop from the Stalker, and the Fuselage drops from Grustrag Three.

Skaut - Can be purchased from Chipper in the Drifter's Camp for 120 Stock. You can earn Stock by running Kahl's weekly mission.

Xiphos - The components will drop from resource caches in Sabotage and Exterminate missions.

Once you have constructed a new ship, you can change it in the Orbiter section of the Equipment menu. Building the ships also gives you access to their air support skills.

Liset - Override - disables all lockdowns,and pauses timers in Rescue and Spy missions.

Mantis - Med Tower - drops a healing pylon that will heal for 100 health upon activation. Can be activated a total of 25 times.

Nightwave - Dreamers - puts all enemies within 10 meters to sleep for 20 seconds.

Parallax - Orokin Eye - scans at a 150-meter radius and highlights vault doors, medallions, treasures, and more.

Scimitar - Carpet Bomb - drops bombs that do Impact damage.

Skaut - Kahl Beacon - summons in our good buddy Kahl, armed with a Grattler.

Xiphos - Sentry Gun - spawns a friendly automatic sentry gun.

Frankly, the Orokin Eye is the best ability by a mile, so I would strongly suggest going after the Parallax.

If you found this guide helpful, be sure to check out our Warframe page for more useful guides.