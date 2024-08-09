The best Tellurium farm in Warframe Are you in need of some Tellurium to build your new Warframe or Archwing? This is where to get it.

Tellurium in Warframe is an important but hard-to-get resource. It will only drop from very specific missions and activities that could make it quite time consuming to farm. The good news is there is a little trick to make life much easier, making grabbing this usually rare resource a breeze.

The best place to get Tellurium in Warframe

Screenshot by Shacknews

The best place to farm for Tellurium in Warframe is at the Ophelia mission on Uranus. This is a Survival mission, and because it is a Submersible variant, it counts as an Archwing mission. The reason this is important is that all enemies in Archwing missions have a chance to drop Tellurium when they are killed.

We don't want to run an actual Archwing mission due to the fact that they normally have lower enemy counts, and many people don't actually enjoy those missions very much. So, by playing Ophelia, we have a mission that plays out as a standard Survival, with all the enemy spawns that this entails, and each one has a chance to drop some of the resources we need. Perfection.

The reason why Survival missions are considered one of the best ways to farm anything in Warframe is because of some advanced techniques that take advantage of how these missions work. There is a lot to this, so I will break it all down for new players below.

You want to run these Survival missions with four players. Four players mean maximum enemy spawns, more dead enemies per minute, and a greater chance of getting the drops you want. An easy way to get four players is to go into the recruiting chat and let people know that you want to run a Tellurium farm and have others join you that way. All players should be aware that they will be using this strategy to avoid any issues or confusion, as it is easy to disrupt if you don't know what you are doing. One player should run a stealth Warframe like Loki, Ash, or Ivara, while the others should run farming Warframes. I'm a huge fan of a combination of Nekros and Hydroid with the Pilfering Swarm mod. Khora with Pilfering Strangledome will also work. Nekros is definitley the most important one, frankly. Load into the level and find an area of the map that creates a dead end. This will normally be in the form of a short tunnel section with a locked door at the end. This will act as your base of operations. Do not leave this spot, as all enemies that spawn will gravitate to you, clumping up and making easy targets for the Pilfering ultimates. If you leave, you spread out the enemy spawn points, slowing the process down. Have Hydroid/Khora kill the enemies with their Pilfering ultimates while Nekros rolls Desecrate on the bodies to produce more loot. If anything gets past the ultimates, just take it out with your weapons; it's not a huge deal. Whenever you need to grab a life support capsule, have the stealth Warframe do it so that they don't disrupt any of the enemy positions or spawns, then have them quickly return to the main group. Every now and then, run out of the tunnel one at a time, running over all the loot and picking up your Tellurium drops.

Screenshot by Shacknews

It's pretty simple, but it's a method that the community has been using for years now to speed up the farming of certain resources. The good news is that every time some Tellurium drops, it will be marked on your screen with a waypoint, making it impossible to miss. It helps to bring a Smeeta Kavat, should you have one, as the Charm bonus can provide you with increased loot.

You can also purchase Boosters in the in-game store for Platinum if you wish. These will increase your resource drop rates or double your loot pickups, depending on what you buy. The double loot will also stack with the Smeeta Charm and can result in a lot of resources if you are lucky.

And that's it. Like much of Warframe, the best results are less about where you do something and more about how you do something. Don't forget, with Warframe: 1999 on the way at the end of the year, it is likely we'll need a lot of varied resources to build the new Warframes and weapons that are on the way, so we might as well get some farming done now.