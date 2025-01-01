How to find and open an Orokin Derelict Vault - Warframe These things, while challenging to find, contain many treasures that will lead you to new levels of power.

Orokin Vaults can be found on the Orokin Derelict in Warframe, and if you can open them, they contain some amazingly powerful mods. A lot of the mods that can be found in these Vaults are foundational elements of late-game builds, so you will want to get your hands on them. It will take a bit of work, but over time, this can be made very efficient, creating a great farming opportunity.

To find the Vaults, you will need to play missions on the Deimos nodes, excluding the Cambion Drift, Hyf, Magancidium, and Exequias. The Vaults are hidden behind unique doors that contain four golden, Orokin-era decorations on the front, along with a glyph. This glyph will reference what is called a Dragon Key. There are four different Dragon Keys, and you will need the right one to open the door. When you open the door, inside is a strange-looking cloud of energy that you can interact with to get an unnamed item, and you can then extract and get yourself some nice loot. So, let's take a look at some details.

Finding the Vault

Now, the simplest way to find these doors is to run around the level, looking for them. There will be one per mission, and it will be somewhere random in the level, replacing a standard door and subsequent room. This can be awkward, as the Orokin Derelict tileset can be a little complicated. One way that people make things easier for themselves is to use a frame like Limbo or Xaku with a max range build. They have ultimates that will smash all loot, allowing you to run near it and hoover it up.

If something won't move when you do this, it is likely one of the more complex finds like an Ayatan Sculpture, Somachord, or perhaps the entrance to this room. It's a good strategy, but you can combine it with another one. If you have access to the Parallax Orbiter, you will be able to use an air support type called Orokin Eye. This will scan outward from you, up to 150 meters, and mark all manner of items, including the Vault door. This can really cut down on search time.

The Parallax can be purchased for 150 Platinum from the Market, or you can farm it from rare, Reinforced Carrypods that will appear in Zariman Ten Zero missions. You will need Air Support charges to use it, which you can build in your Foundry and then add to your Gear Wheel. So, once you find the door, you need the right key. Let's talk about the Dragon Keys.

How to get Dragon Keys

To get Dragon Keys, you will need to be part of a Clan. The blueprint for them can be purchased from the Orokin Lab in the Clan Dojo. There are four in total, and you will need to get blueprints for all four of them. You can then build them for a small handful of resources, including Void Traces earned from Void Relic missions.

When built, you can add them to your Gear Wheel in your Arsenal, the same as any other piece of gear in the game. Usually, players hunt in groups of four, each one carrying one Key, and groups can be started or joined in the Recruiting tab in the in-game chat. More advanced players can do it solo and carry all four simultaneously.

Bleeding Key reduces health by 75%

Decaying Key reduces shield by 75%

Extinguished Key reduces damage output by 75%

Hobbled Key reduces speed by 75%

That might seem like a lot of burden for one player, but with late-game builds and the early-game nature of Deimos, it's absolutely fine for many players to solo. When you use the key at the door, it is burned up, so you will need to make another one to replace it.

What mods are in the Orokin Vaults?

You can find the following mods in the Orokin Vaults, each one with an equal chance of about 4% to drop. Many of them are powerful late-game mods that fetch a good price during trades.

Warframe - Blind Rage, Catalyzing Shields, Fleeting Expertise, Narrow Minded, Overextended, Transient Fortitude

- Blind Rage, Catalyzing Shields, Fleeting Expertise, Narrow Minded, Overextended, Transient Fortitude Primary - Burdened Magazine, Critical Deceleration, Critical Delay, Depleted Reload, Frail Momentum, Heavy Caliber, Tainted Mag, Tainted Shell, Vicious Spread, Vile Acceleration, Vile Precision

- Burdened Magazine, Critical Deceleration, Critical Delay, Depleted Reload, Frail Momentum, Heavy Caliber, Tainted Mag, Tainted Shell, Vicious Spread, Vile Acceleration, Vile Precision Secondary - Anemic Agility, Creeping Bullseye, Hollow Point, Magnum Force, Tainted Clip

- Anemic Agility, Creeping Bullseye, Hollow Point, Magnum Force, Tainted Clip Melee - Corrupt Charge, Spoiled Strike

